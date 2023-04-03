Antisemitic flyers found in Boca Raton neighborhood near downtown

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the second time this year, Boca Raton police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found in a neighborhood near downtown.

"I'm very distressed to learn about this," Betsy Wenzel told WPTV. "It's probably a few people that are really trying to get a lot of exposure."

Wenzel was shocked to hear antisemitic flyers were found scattered throughout her Boca Raton neighborhood Sunday night.

"I have very good friends [who] are Jewish, and it doesn't matter what people's faith is," Wenzel said. "It's really important that we embrace one another and love one another, and this is very distressing."

Betsy Wenzel says she's "very distressed" by the recent antisemitic flyers found in her...
Betsy Wenzel says she's "very distressed" by the recent antisemitic flyers found in her neighborhood, April 3, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla.

In a photo sent to WPTV by one of Wenzel's neighbors, the flyers are packaged in Ziploc bags, just as they were when similar materials were found in another Boca Raton neighborhood in January.

WPTV blurred the messages but, in both instances, the flyers appear to be weighed down by pellets.

"To me it's troubling and it's an intimidation tactic," Danielle Yablonka, a member of the Hillel community at Florida Atlantic University, said. "Unfortunately, here we are in Boca Raton, a super Jewish-concentrated area, and they're targeting the Jewish people."

Boca Raton police released the following statement to WPTV on Monday morning:

"We are aware of the recent materials. The first report was received last night just before 11 p.m. along the 600 block of High Street. Additional locations in the area have since been reported. We are currently investigating."

"I think it's disgusting, but it's nothing new and I really, really hope it doesn't happen again," Yablonka said.

"Unfortunately, here we are in Boca Raton, a super Jewish-concentrated area, and they're...
"Unfortunately, here we are in Boca Raton, a super Jewish-concentrated area, and they're targeting the Jewish people," Danielle Yablonka, a member of the Hillel community at Florida Atlantic University, tells WPTV's Jessica Bruno.

Wenzel agreed.

"It's very distressing to learn that right in my own neighborhood, there's people that have hatred in their heart for any group of people,” Wenzel said.

This incident comes after the Anti-Defamation League reported an increase in antisemitic incidents in South Florida late last year.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis reacts to their loss against San Diego State in a Final...
‘I was in shock:’ FAU in disbelief after 72-71 loss in Final Four
Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16...
How much money will FAU receive after Final Four appearance?

Latest News

Trump's indictment brings mixed emotions for Democrats
Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban
Northbound Turnpike back open in St. Lucie County after crash
Riviera Beach appoints new police chief