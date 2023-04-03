Hot, humid with chances for afternoon showers and storms

High pressure builds for Tuesday, which will bring back a stable pattern through much of the week. With only a passing shower or inland shower but that chance remains low for the rest of the week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain chances will go up again for the weekend with possible stormy weather.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s all week while overnight lows remain very warm in the 70s.

Scripps Only Content 2023