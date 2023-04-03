Man saves moose from choking on a plastic bag in Alaska

An Anchorage man saved a moose who was choking on a plastic bag. (KTUU, submitted photos)
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Anchorage man found himself at the right time and the right place last week.

On Thursday, James West was driving past a pair of dumpsters when he noticed something odd. According to a Facebook post by West, he described seeing a moose chewing on what appeared to be a trash bag.

According to West’s post, the moose was stumbling, chewing profusely and foaming at the mouth. West noted in his post that he considered contacting animal control but thought “time was of the essence.” West wrote that by the time he began removing the plastic bag, it was already all the way down the moose’s throat.

West shared he was able to remove the plastic bag, without causing harm to the moose or himself.

After removing the bag, West gave the moose a pumpkin that was nearby to eat. He then spent the next hour with the moose, watching it eat and play with the pumpkin.

James West spent an hour hanging with the moose after the rescue, as the moose ate and played...
James West spent an hour hanging with the moose after the rescue, as the moose ate and played with a pumpkin.(James West)

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis reacts to their loss against San Diego State in a Final...
‘I was in shock:’ FAU in disbelief after 72-71 loss in Final Four
Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16...
How much money will FAU receive after Final Four appearance?

Latest News

Once in the stall, the students are accused of holding the victim down while they exposed...
5 Catholic school students accused of forcing classmate into sex acts in bathroom stall, police say
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the...
NOAA: Hurricane Ian was Category 5 before weakening at Florida landfall
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender
NHC: Ian was costliest hurricane in Florida's history
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Lawyers screen potential jurors in Idaho slain kids’ trial