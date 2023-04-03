Missing 14-year-old with Asperger's syndrome found safe

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A Boca Raton teenager who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe, according to police.

Fourteen-year-old Luke Naguib was found safely, according to an email sent to WPTV from Boca Raton police at around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Naguib has Asperger's syndromeand his family reported him missing Saturday. They said he walked out of his church parking lot.

Investigators said he was seen early Sunday morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts near Military Trail and Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfiled Beach, asking someone to buy him donuts.

Hundreds of people from his church searched for him all day Sunday.

