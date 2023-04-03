Morning fog Monday, hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms

By WFLX
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Areas of fog for Monday morning with a very warm start as morning lows are in the mid 70s.

A front has stalled out just north of the Treasure Coast, which will keep the rain chance at about 30% to 40% for afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Highs Monday afternoon will top the upper 80s or near 90 degrees, so expect a hot and humid day.

High pressure builds for Tuesday, which will bring back a stable pattern through much of the week. With only a passing shower or inland shower but that chance remains low for the rest of the week.

Rain chance will go up again for the weekend with possible stormy weather.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s all week while overnight lows remain very warm in the 70s.

