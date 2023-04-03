Northbound Turnpike closed in St. Lucie County after crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in St. Lucie County after a five-vehicle crash Monday afternoon killed one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the 163.5-mile marker and involved a tractor-trailer.

FHP said other people involved in the wreck sustained minor injuries.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Northbound Turnpike traffic is being diverted off exit 152 at State Road 70.

At 3 p.m., traffic was backed up to before mile marker 149.

It's unclear when the road will be reopened.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis reacts to their loss against San Diego State in a Final...
‘I was in shock:’ FAU in disbelief after 72-71 loss in Final Four
Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16...
How much money will FAU receive after Final Four appearance?

Latest News

Riviera Beach appoints new police chief
NHC: Ian was costliest hurricane in Florida's history
DeSantis signs permitless carry into law during private ceremony
Get Savvy in :60 - How Rose Way Recovery House changed Arayelle Wheaton's life
Get Savvy in :60 - How Rose Way Recovery House changed Arayelle Wheaton's life