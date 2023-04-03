Northbound Turnpike closed in St. Lucie County after crash
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
All northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are closed in St. Lucie County after a five-vehicle crash Monday afternoon killed one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the 163.5-mile marker and involved a tractor-trailer.
FHP said other people involved in the wreck sustained minor injuries.
No other details about the crash have been released.
Northbound Turnpike traffic is being diverted off exit 152 at State Road 70.
At 3 p.m., traffic was backed up to before mile marker 149.
It's unclear when the road will be reopened.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.
