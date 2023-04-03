Trump supporters hold roadside rally, call indictment 'witch hunt'

A large crowd of Donald Trump supportersgathered Monday along Southern Boulevard as the former president headed to New York for his Tuesday arraignment.

The group occupied a shopping center parking lot and sidewalk near the intersection with Parker Avenue.

"I want to show my support for Donald Trump and let him know that we're behind him 100%," Jennine Pollard of Port St. Lucie said Monday.

Some people had arrived as early as 6 a.m. to wait for the former president's SUV to pass by as it headed to Palm Beach International Airport.

James Bell was among the supporters of Donald Trump who lined Southern Boulevard on Monday.

RELATED: What Americans think of Trump's indictment

"It's showing support," retired firefighter John Fischer, who brought a 30-foot-long banner showing support for Trump from first responders, said. "We're the wind beneath his wings."

Others expressed their outrage over the indictment of Trump, which is suspected of being connected to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"We all know this is a witch hunt," James Bell of West Palm Beach said. "We'll see how this plays out. I think it will backfire."

Natasha Rodriguez speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about why she attended Monday's rally for former President Donald Trump.

There were flags, signs and the honking of horns by passing cars — and even a few hecklers — in the hours leading up to Trump's departure.

The former president's motorcade finally passed by his supporters at about 12:25 p.m. on the way to the airport.

"I saw him in one of the middle cars, and he was waving," Bell said. "It was him."

As soon as the vehicles passed, the crowd dispersed and was largely gone by the time Trump's plane took off at PBI en route to New York.

"The support has been great, very calm and very peaceful," Natasha Rodriguez of Weston said.

Scripps Only Content 2023