Trump supporters hold roadside rally, call indictment 'witch hunt'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A large crowd of Donald Trump supportersgathered Monday along Southern Boulevard as the former president headed to New York for his Tuesday arraignment.

The group occupied a shopping center parking lot and sidewalk near the intersection with Parker Avenue.

"I want to show my support for Donald Trump and let him know that we're behind him 100%," Jennine Pollard of Port St. Lucie said Monday.

Some people had arrived as early as 6 a.m. to wait for the former president's SUV to pass by as it headed to Palm Beach International Airport.

James Bell was among the supporters of Donald Trump who lined Southern Boulevard on Monday.
James Bell was among the supporters of Donald Trump who lined Southern Boulevard on Monday.

RELATED: What Americans think of Trump's indictment

"It's showing support," retired firefighter John Fischer, who brought a 30-foot-long banner showing support for Trump from first responders, said. "We're the wind beneath his wings."

Others expressed their outrage over the indictment of Trump, which is suspected of being connected to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"We all know this is a witch hunt," James Bell of West Palm Beach said. "We'll see how this plays out. I think it will backfire."

Natasha Rodriguez speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about why she attended Monday's rally...
Natasha Rodriguez speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about why she attended Monday's rally for former President Donald Trump.

There were flags, signs and the honking of horns by passing cars — and even a few hecklers — in the hours leading up to Trump's departure.

The former president's motorcade finally passed by his supporters at about 12:25 p.m. on the way to the airport.

"I saw him in one of the middle cars, and he was waving," Bell said. "It was him."

As soon as the vehicles passed, the crowd dispersed and was largely gone by the time Trump's plane took off at PBI en route to New York.

"The support has been great, very calm and very peaceful," Natasha Rodriguez of Weston said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis reacts to their loss against San Diego State in a Final...
‘I was in shock:’ FAU in disbelief after 72-71 loss in Final Four
Florida Atlantic guard Nicholas Boyd reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16...
How much money will FAU receive after Final Four appearance?

Latest News

Antisemitic flyers found in Boca Raton neighborhood near downtown
Trump's indictment brings mixed emotions for Democrats
Florida Senate passes 6-week abortion ban
Northbound Turnpike back open in St. Lucie County after crash