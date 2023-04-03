Trump supporters in West Palm Beach to rally ahead of arraignment

Supporters of former president Donald Trump will rally Monday morning in West Palm Beach as he prepares to depart his Mar-a-Lago estate to travel to New York for his arraignment.

Supporters lined up along the 800 block of Southern Boulevard at around 9 a.m. before the rally, which is expected to take place at 10 a.m.

Backers of the former president are rallying against the indictment of Trump in connection with the ongoing investigation by New York prosecutors into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

According to a flyer circulating online, supporters are encouraged to "bring your Trump flags, Trump shirts, Trump hats, Trump signs, bullhorns & your love of President Trump" to the rally.

Trump is expected to leave from Palm Beach International Airport on his private plane Monday morning and fly to New York before Tuesday's arraignment.

