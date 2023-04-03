Trump's indictment brings mixed emotions for Democrats

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Democrats in Palm Beach County had mixed feelings Monday about former President Donald Trump's impending arraignmentthis week.

They believe it sends the right message, but there are some concerns about how this may further divide the country.

Democrats said the indictment has been a long time coming, but they are not celebrating because many also believe it does not improve the morale of the country.

The Box Gallery located in West Palm Beach is a place where art meets advocacy, often a stage to highlight big issues in the Legislature.

Rolando Chang Barrero offers his thoughts on the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Owner Rolando Chang Barrero, the president of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus in Palm Beach County, thinks Trump's indictment has had enough of the spotlight.

"I think Trump has gotten his money's worth out of that hush money," Barrero said. "I think it's time to put it to rest."

Barrero believes many Democrats feel the indictment was long overdue.

"I think it's going to be a boon to confront apathy," Barrero said. "People have gotten very apathetic, thinking that nothing gets done, that politics are just outside of the reach."

Other voters said they're more interested in what's in the indictment rather than the spectacle of a surrender.

Voter Amy Jordan discusses the indictment of Donald Trump.
"Everybody has their opinion," voter Matthew Martino said, "but once you get to the court, the facts matter, so the facts will speak for themselves."

Voter Amy Jordan said this isn't a Democrat versus Republican issue. She hopes Trump and all elected officials are held accountable if they're suspected of wrongdoing.

"Taking no responsibility, I would say that if he was a Democrat. I'm so tired of the sides," Jordan said. "This is about an incompetent leader who wants attention, which the media has given him."

Palm Beach County Democratic Party chair Mindy Koch released the following statement on Trump's upcoming arraignment:

"We have faith in the American justice system and know that through this process our democracy will be strengthened," Koch said.

