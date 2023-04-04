1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
One person died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car Monday afternoon, West Palm Beach police posted on Twitter.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Congress Avenue at 45th Street.

Southbound Congress Avenue was shut down from the Riviera Beach line to 45th Street.

Two others from the car were taken to the hospital.

Earlier, two pedestians were struck, one fatally and the other one taken to a hospital with serious injuries, in a car crash early Monday at Village Boulevard between Cumberland Drive and Brandywine Road, West Palm Beach police posted on Twitter.

Spokesman Mike Jachles said in a preliminary investigation the incident does not appear to be driver's fault.

