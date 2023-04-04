2 dead, 2 injured in crash in Belle Glade

Two people died and two others were injured in a crash in Belle Glade on Monday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

About 4:05 p.m., PBCFR units were dispatched to SR 715 between Hooker Highway and Hatcher Road for a reported rollover crash.

Arriving units found a pickup truck and car with heavy damage.

Two people were pronounced dead by paramedics, and one was taken to a trauma center by TraumaHawk and one by ground to a local hospital.

