DeSantis leads Trump in hypothetical Republican primary matchup, poll finds

Republican voters in Florida favor Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical GOP primary matchup, according to a new political poll.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy surveyed 507 Republican voters in March and found that, in a head-to-head Republican presidential primary race, 44% of those polled favor DeSantis, while 39% support Trump.

In addition, among GOP voters polled, DeSantis' favorable recognition was 87% compared to 71% for Trump.

In a survey of 625 registered Florida voters, 59% said they approve of DeSantis' performance in office, while 39% disapprove.

According to Mason-Dixon, the margin of error for the poll was +/- 4 percentage points.

Scripps Only Content 2023