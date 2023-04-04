DeSantis leads Trump in hypothetical Republican primary matchup, poll finds

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Republican voters in Florida favor Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical GOP primary matchup, according to a new political poll.

Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy surveyed 507 Republican voters in March and found that, in a head-to-head Republican presidential primary race, 44% of those polled favor DeSantis, while 39% support Trump.

In addition, among GOP voters polled, DeSantis' favorable recognition was 87% compared to 71% for Trump.

In a survey of 625 registered Florida voters, 59% said they approve of DeSantis' performance in office, while 39% disapprove.

According to Mason-Dixon, the margin of error for the poll was +/- 4 percentage points.

