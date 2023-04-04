Driver of rental truck crashes into family's home in Jensen Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A family is grateful to be alive after a rental truck plowed into their Jensen Beach home Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sugar Hill Avenue. Martin County Fire Rescue said the driver of the truck ran off the driveway and crashed into the home, causing significant structural damage.

Fire rescue said their Special Ops 33 team came out to secure the home.

WPTV spoke to the homeowners who said the ordeal was terrifying and that they could have been killed.

The family also told WPTV they are not sure if their home will be OK.

No one was injured, fire rescue said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

St. Lucie County student accused of false threat against school
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in Belle Glade
Antisemitic flyers found in Boca Raton neighborhood near downtown

Latest News

Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times
In this photo taken with a drone, the FTX logo is seen on the roof of the FTX Arena, where the...
What is Kaseya? Heat home has new name
Congressman introduces bills to protect Floridians from toxic water
Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago after New York arraignment