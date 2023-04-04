Drought causing 'scary situation' on Treasure Coast farms

When Beth Leonard thinks of drought there's a few things that come to mind.

"Fire," a manager at Hobe Sound Farmers Market said.

Overlooking the farm, you see acres and acres of land ripe for a lightning strike or errant cigarette butt to spark a fire.

"Scary when you have all these animals to think about," she said.

RELATED: Treasure Coast drought concerns increase as need for rain grows

The next words that comes to mind is a lack of food for her grazers, especially her cows.

"They eat a lot. You see how big they are. They're not tiny ... there's a lot of them. We've got a lot of babies, and this is not what we want it to look like," she said.

Leonard said one of a cow's main food source is grass. In fact, a cow can consume about 2 percent of body weight or 24 pounds per day. But since we've been in a drought for just over a month, grass on the farm is wilting or dead.



"The rolls that we saw when we came in, we put them out for the cows. I mean we'll offer that all year round but when it's going like this it's something they have to have pretty much daily being brought out as opposed to weekly so it's a big difference," she said.

Leonard said she's praying for rain as costs are adding up. She's trying to stay optimistic.

"We will figure it out cause that's what farms do," she said.

Scripps Only Content 2023