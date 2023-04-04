FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 4, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - It will turn out to be another very warm and muggy day. Highs Tuesday afternoon will top the upper 80s.

Afternoon showers or storms will develop near the coastal areas and then quickly track westward. So any remaining showers late afternoon or evening will be inland.

Breezy and lower rain chances starting Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and warm overnight lows in the low 70s. The average high for this time of the year is 81 degrees.

Rain chances will go up again for the weekend with possible stormy weather on Saturday and Sunday.

