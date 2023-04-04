Get Savvy in :60 - How to prevent fires from happening in the kitchen

Get Savvy in :60 - How to prevent fires from happening in the kitchen
By Megan Hayes
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Did you know that cooking causes almost half of reported home fires and 20% of home fire deaths? Kitchen fires are most often caused by leaving cooking surfaces unattended, placing items too close to a heat source, and forgetting to turn the stove/oven off.

To prevent fires in the kitchen, never leave a hot stove/oven unattended, always have a fire extinguisher nearby, double check your cooking equipment has been turned off before leaving the home, and wear short sleeves or pull your sleeves up while cooking.

For more information, visit EdisonInsurance.com.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
St. Lucie County student accused of false threat against school
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in Belle Glade
Sign, roof catches fire at New York Style Pizza & Restaurant in Lake Worth

Latest News

Get Savvy in :60 - How to prevent fires from happening in the kitchen
Get Savvy in :60 - How to prevent fires from happening in the kitchen
Get Savvy in :60 - How Rose Way Recovery House changed Arayelle Wheaton's life
Get Savvy in :60 - How Rose Way Recovery changed Arayelle Wheaton’s life
Get Savvy in :60 - How Rose Way Recovery House changed Arayelle Wheaton's life
Get Savvy in :60 - How Rose Way Recovery House changed Arayelle Wheaton's life
Get Savvy in :60 - Examining flood insurance, what it covers, and who needs it
Get Savvy in :60 - Examining flood insurance, what it covers, and who needs it