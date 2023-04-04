Get Savvy in :60 - How to prevent fires from happening in the kitchen

Did you know that cooking causes almost half of reported home fires and 20% of home fire deaths? Kitchen fires are most often caused by leaving cooking surfaces unattended, placing items too close to a heat source, and forgetting to turn the stove/oven off.

To prevent fires in the kitchen, never leave a hot stove/oven unattended, always have a fire extinguisher nearby, double check your cooking equipment has been turned off before leaving the home, and wear short sleeves or pull your sleeves up while cooking.

For more information, visit EdisonInsurance.com.

