'If he talks too much, it will not be good for him': Democrats on Trump charges

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
As supporters for the former president stand along Southern Boulevard showing their unwavering support, Democrats in Palm Beach County are watching the development of the criminal charges against Donald Trump but they are not staying quiet.

The biggest surprise from the arraignment proceedings for Palm Beach County’s democratic chair is that there wasn’t a gag order or restrictions placed on the former president.

Mindy Koch called Tuesday a sad day to see someone who sat in the highest elected office in our country and one of the most powerful positions in the world criminally charged.

Koch sat down with WPTV’s Michelle Quesada and watched in real-time as network reporters shared what was happening in the courtroom.

One resounding thought for her was, if this was any other politician their campaign would be over. her words how does his campaign still move forward after this.

“Donald Trump must be the client from outer space, because he doesn’t listen to anyone, he does it his own way, so hopefully they’ll be able to keep him quiet, because if he talks too much, it will not be good for him," she said. "I think he needs to be careful if he wants to continue his run for president, it may change the entire race."

Koch said she’s curious to see what his remarks about the charges will be during the campaign trail and if his tone and comments directed at the Manhattan DA change.

