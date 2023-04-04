New Boca Raton flexible workspace helps parents with temporary child care

Every parent of babies and toddlers knows the struggle of the last-minute child-care scramble. That struggle is what prompted Adrienne Paolini's entrepreneurial idea to create Child & Co.

Child & Co. offers working parents the opportunity to book a professional office and childcare in the same facility by using an app.

"I'm just like my customers as a working professional I wanted somewhere I could go with my son. Not have the mom guilt and not having to choose between work and family. Here, you get the best of both worlds," said Paolini.

The facility is not meant to serve as full-time childcare.

"Parents can stay up to four hours for the day and typically they use the whole four hours," said Assistant Director Tiffany Jacsaint.

The entry level package starts at $28 an hour and includes office space and child care. The facility opened in October of last year and is located at 5970 SW 18th St. in Boca Raton. The space is helpful for moms reentering the workforce who are still nursing.

"This is a place where you can come in and you can feel good about being productive and getting your work done. While you know that you have quality childcare right next door. Our nursery is particularly important because after those three months, you have to get back to work. This allows you to still be close to your child breastfeed and just have overall peace of mind," Paolini.

Customer Ilana Hirsch agrees.

"I just feel like this place is such a game changer for working parents. Being a first-time mom it was really stressful when I was going back to work having to figure out childcare and it's just really a breath of fresh air coming here with him and being able to work really close nearby," said Hirsch.

The childcare goes beyond babysitting for Spring there are educational activities.

We have a lot of activities that go around spring gardening and planting and learning how things grow," said Jacsaint.

Scripps Only Content 2023