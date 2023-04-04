Playful Becca needs a good home

Becca is waiting for a good home at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

Becca was left abandoned behind a Winn-Dixie and was nervous when she was first picked up. Now she's considered sweet and silly at times by staff members.

Adopt Becca by clicking here.

Public Relations Specialist Melanie Perazzo said Becca is playful and very teachable.

“Becca actually has a kennel mate right now, so she has a roommate of her own, she gets along well with her. And she does great in her play group. She loves to play with other dogs, she loves to play with toys and she loves to run around. So if you’re reallky active, you love to run, looking for a partner to do all of those activities outdoors, Becca’s your girl," Perazzo said.

The 1-year-old dog has been at the shelter almost 100 days.

PBCACC is having a promotion to help clear the shelters, as there has been a tremendous influx of adoptable pets recently. Adoption fees are being waived and there are a variety of other added perks to adopting during the month of April.

