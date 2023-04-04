Suspect accused of robbing pizza delivery driver in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday after police said he robbed a Domino's pizza delivery driver at gunpoint last week.

Investigators said the incident occurred before 11 p.m. on Friday in the Cove apartment complex after the suspect, identified as Evandole Lusane, placed a pizza order using the TextNow application.

When the driver arrived at the delivery location, police said Lusane was hiding in a nearby stairwell armed with a firearm.

Officials said Lusane pointed the firearm at the victim and stated "give me everything you got."

The victim's cellphone was among the items Lusane took during the robbery, according to police.

Hours later the cellphone was located, abandoned in a stairwell one building over from where the initial robbery occurred.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said they were investigating an unrelated incident in the Cove apartment complex on Monday where they arrested Lusane.

Police said the firearm used to commit the robbery was also located.

Lusane faces a charge of robbery with a firearm and is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

St. Lucie County student accused of false threat against school
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in Belle Glade
Antisemitic flyers found in Boca Raton neighborhood near downtown

Latest News

Will FDIC insurance limit change after bank failures?
Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times
In this photo taken with a drone, the FTX logo is seen on the roof of the FTX Arena, where the...
What is Kaseya? Heat home has new name
Driver of rental truck crashes into family's home in Jensen Beach