Tom Herman: Final Four trip has 'transformed' FAU athletics 'probably forever'

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The men's basketball team at Florida Atlantic University has set a new standard on campus throughout its athletic programs after reaching the Final Four.

Just ask new FAU football coach Tom Herman.

"Our basketball team with (coach) Dusty (May) and his players and what they've done has absolutely transformed Florida Atlantic, probably forever," Herman said.

WPTV had a chance to sit down with Herman before the basketball team left for Houston last week.

"I hate to sound hyperbolic, but it is something that I believe has energized this campus, this athletic department," Herman said.

WPTV's Shannon Cake speaks to FAU football coach Tom Herman about how the basketball team's trip to the Final Four has helped Herman recruit on the gridiron, especially in South Florida.

As fellow FAU student-athletes attended a sendoff for the Final Four-bound Owls, the energy was palpable.

"It creates momentum," Herman said. "It creates, to be honest with you, a confidence in our guys."

Herman knows a thing or two about successful programs.

The former Texas head coach amassed an impressive 32 wins in four seasons with the Longhorns.

Herman, who took over in December, said he's fast building off the momentum of the basketball team.

"Our basketball team has obviously shown they're one of the best in the country, and we know that if we do things the right way, our football team can be as well," he said.

Herman said FAU's Final Four run has helped him when it comes to recruiting in South Florida.

"It's opened the eyes to a lot of high school football players who say, 'You know what, I can stay home, I can be around where I grew up, my family, the beach, the whole nine South Florida lifestyle, and still play big-time college football,'" Herman said.

