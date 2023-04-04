What is Kaseya? Heat home has new name

The home of the Miami Heat has a new name.

Miami-Dade County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of renaming the Miami-Dade Arena, which will now be known as the Kaseya Center – part of a 17-year, $117 million naming-rights agreement.

The NBA venue opened in 1999 as American Airlines Arena. It was renamed FTX Arena in 2021, but the county terminated the agreement after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy in November.

Kaseya is a Miami-based software company providing information technology services.

"The collapse of our previous partner caught everyone by surprise but, in conjunction with Miami-Dade County, we worked efficiently and incredibly quickly to fill our naming rights vacancy with Kaseya – a local, dynamic and growing company creating job opportunities for South Floridians," Eric Woolworth, president of the Heat's business operations, said in a statement.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she's "proud to close this deal" with a South Florida company.

"Since Kaseya relocated its headquarters to Miami, it has demonstrated a real commitment to invest in our economy and our local talent by opening the door to the jobs of the future," she said. "This deal will not only allow us to continue investing in critical crime prevention programs, it will also strengthen our brand as a global, diverse and future-ready community."

The new name takes effect immediately.

