What is Kaseya? Heat home has new name

In this photo taken with a drone, the FTX logo is seen on the roof of the FTX Arena, where the...
In this photo taken with a drone, the FTX logo is seen on the roof of the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat NBA basketball team play, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in downtown Miami. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The home of the Miami Heat has a new name.

Miami-Dade County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of renaming the Miami-Dade Arena, which will now be known as the Kaseya Center – part of a 17-year, $117 million naming-rights agreement.

The NBA venue opened in 1999 as American Airlines Arena. It was renamed FTX Arena in 2021, but the county terminated the agreement after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy in November.

Kaseya is a Miami-based software company providing information technology services.

"The collapse of our previous partner caught everyone by surprise but, in conjunction with Miami-Dade County, we worked efficiently and incredibly quickly to fill our naming rights vacancy with Kaseya – a local, dynamic and growing company creating job opportunities for South Floridians," Eric Woolworth, president of the Heat's business operations, said in a statement.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she's "proud to close this deal" with a South Florida company.

"Since Kaseya relocated its headquarters to Miami, it has demonstrated a real commitment to invest in our economy and our local talent by opening the door to the jobs of the future," she said. "This deal will not only allow us to continue investing in critical crime prevention programs, it will also strengthen our brand as a global, diverse and future-ready community."

The new name takes effect immediately.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

St. Lucie County student accused of false threat against school
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in Belle Glade
Antisemitic flyers found in Boca Raton neighborhood near downtown

Latest News

Execution set for man convicted of stabbing woman 37 times
Driver of rental truck crashes into family's home in Jensen Beach
Congressman introduces bills to protect Floridians from toxic water
Trump to speak at Mar-a-Lago after New York arraignment