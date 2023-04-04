Ziggy Marley, Dropkick Murphys swap days at SunFest

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SunFest has made some changes to its initial lineup.

Ziggy Marley and the Dropkick Murphys are swapping dates.

Marley, initially scheduled to perform May 6 at 4:15 p.m., will now perform May 7 at 3:30 p.m.

The Dropkick Murphys concert, originally scheduled for May 7 at 3:45 p.m., has now been moved to May 6 at 4:30 p.m.

"We understand that this may affect your plans, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a message from SunFest to fans said.

The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.

SunFest begins May 5 along the waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach.

