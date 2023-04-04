Ziggy Marley, Dropkick Murphys swap days at SunFest

SunFest has made some changes to its initial lineup.

Ziggy Marley and the Dropkick Murphys are swapping dates.

Marley, initially scheduled to perform May 6 at 4:15 p.m., will now perform May 7 at 3:30 p.m.

The Dropkick Murphys concert, originally scheduled for May 7 at 3:45 p.m., has now been moved to May 6 at 4:30 p.m.

"We understand that this may affect your plans, and we apologize for any inconvenience," a message from SunFest to fans said.

The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.

SunFest begins May 5 along the waterfront in downtown West Palm Beach.

