$3,000 reward offered in West Palm Beach killing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A $3,000 reward is being offered in the February killing of an 18-year-old man at a West Palm Beach park, Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday.

Yamil Medina Villegas, 18, of Boynton Beach was found dead Feb. 20 in his car at Howard Park in what police described as a targeted shooting.

Police said Villegas had met with two men in the park for reasons that police did not release.

Witnesses reported that the two assailants ran from the scene heading north at the time of the shooting.

Crime Stoppers program coordinator Cindy Lopez said the reward is for any information that may lead to an arrest in the case.

Tips can be reported by calling 1-800-458-8477, dialing **TIPS or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

