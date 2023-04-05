Boynton Beach soup kitchen in need of diaper, formula donations due to inflation

Due to inflation, the price of diapers and formula has skyrocketed over the past year and that has brought more families in need into the Soup Kitchen’s Taking Care of Babies Program.

It was another busy morning at the Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach.

“It is a lifeline for me, it really is,” one woman told WPTV. “The price of things are going up. It makes it hard to shop.”

Inflation has increased the foot traffic at the non-profit, and that stretches beyond the kitchen.

In the back of the facility, there's a baby room filled with diapers, formula and other baby essentials.

Maria Aguilar runs the Taking Care of Babies program shares how quickly they run out of diapers and baby formula at the soup kitchen.

“Right now with inflation, we have some of our moms increase. This past week, we had 10 new moms,” Maria Aguilar, who runs the Taking Care of Babies program, said.

Aguilar told WPTV that last month they gave away 21,000 diapers, doubling the number from the month before.

“We kind of struggle with diapers, because the numbers are going up really quick," Aguilar said. “You can see in here we are stocked up, but next gift away, half of it will be gone.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of diapers went up 20% in 2022, baby food jumped 11% and car seats increased 41%.

The Boynton Beach Soup Kitchen CEO Marlene Mejia explains the challenges of trying to help families with multiple children.

“A box of diapers is now costing $40 to $50, easy, and we can only help one child out of each family when there are two, three and four sometimes,” Marlene Mejia, CEO of the Soup Kitchen, said.

Mejia said last year, the Soup Kitchen spent $100,00 on diapers.

They operate solely on donations and right now, so they desperately need any help they can get. Mejia said diapers, formula, food and funds are greatly appreciated.

“Diapers, we are always in need and the increase of moms coming in, we need it more than ever,” Aguilar said.

If you can donate diapers, they need sizes three through six.

The next diaper give away will take place on April 14.

For more information, click here.

