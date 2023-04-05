False gun threat places G-Star School of the Arts on code yellow

G-Star School of the Arts was put on a code-yellow lockdown Wednesday after a rumor about a threat, according to the principal of the school.

The Palm Springs school is a public charter high school located at 2030 South Congress Ave.

The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a false gun threat at the school.

In a callout to parents, Principal Kim Collins said all students and staff were safe and there was no immediate threat to students.

Law enforcement was actively investigating the rumor.

Collins said there would be a staggered dismissal of students, which could be delayed.

No other details were released about the threat.

Below is the full call out to parents

Dear Parents,

We would like to make you aware that we have placed our campus on a code yellow due to a rumor of a threat. All students and staff are safe and there is no immediate threat to students. Law enforcement is actively investigating and have advised us that we are not permitted to release students at this time. Students are currently safely in their classrooms and are not in danger. Law enforcement will oversee a staggered dismissal, however dismissal time may be delayed a bit. There is no reason to come to school to pick up your child at this time as they will not be dismissed until law enforcement clears them. We will advise you when we are all clear. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we follow all protocols to ensure a safe dismissal for students.

Sincerely, Kim CollinsPrincipal G-STAR



