Florida deputy, trapper remove 8-foot alligator from resident's pool

Deputies in Florida never know what they will come across on any given day.

The look on a law enforcement officer pretty much sums up the surprise he felt this week when he arrived at a home on the Space Coast.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Deputy Robert Santiago responded Tuesday to a call of an 8-foot alligator taking a dip in a resident's swimming pool.

The photo posted on the agency's page showed Santiago's mouth slightly ajar with a look of concern mixed with astonishment.

"I would love to know exactly what Deputy Santiago was thinking, but I'm pretty sure it was…'Oh hell, no I didn’t sign up for this!!'" Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in the post.

The sheriff's office said Santiago and one of their local wildlife trappers were able to safely remove the alligator from the pool.

Scripps Only Content 2023