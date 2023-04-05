Former deliveryman sentenced to life in prison for woman's killing

A former deliveryman who was found guiltyearlier this year of killing a 75-year-old woman in Boca Raton will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Daliah Weiss sentenced Jorge Dupre Lachazo on Wednesday in the Aug. 20, 2019, beating and burningof Evelyn Udell.

Lachazo was delivering a washer and dryer to Udell's home when the attack occurred nearly four years ago.

A jury found Lachazo guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and arson in January.

wptv Evelyn Udell.PNG

Boca Raton police said Lachazo, now 24, beat Udell with a mallet and doused her with a chemical that he found in her home, setting her on fire.

According to the report, Lachazo admitted to detectives that he used the mallet to hit Udell on her head and then went into the garage to get a chemical that he poured on her. He claimed it spontaneously combusted.

Lachazo, a Hialeah resident, had been working for a company contracted by Best Buy to deliver the appliances.

