Former deliveryman sentenced to life in prison for woman's killing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A former deliveryman who was found guiltyearlier this year of killing a 75-year-old woman in Boca Raton will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Judge Daliah Weiss sentenced Jorge Dupre Lachazo on Wednesday in the Aug. 20, 2019, beating and burningof Evelyn Udell.

Lachazo was delivering a washer and dryer to Udell's home when the attack occurred nearly four years ago.

A jury found Lachazo guilty of first-degree murder, burglary and arson in January.

wptv Evelyn Udell.PNG
wptv Evelyn Udell.PNG

Boca Raton police said Lachazo, now 24, beat Udell with a mallet and doused her with a chemical that he found in her home, setting her on fire.

According to the report, Lachazo admitted to detectives that he used the mallet to hit Udell on her head and then went into the garage to get a chemical that he poured on her. He claimed it spontaneously combusted.

Lachazo, a Hialeah resident, had been working for a company contracted by Best Buy to deliver the appliances.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

St. Lucie County student accused of false threat against school
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in Belle Glade
West Palm Beach woman sentenced to 18 years in death of Greenacres man
Antisemitic flyers found in Boca Raton neighborhood near downtown

Latest News

Florida Atlantic University 'Cowbell King' hits social stardom
Florida deputy, trapper remove 8-foot alligator from resident's pool
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 5, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 5, 2023
At 12 p.m. on Saturday, 16 polo players from seven countries consisting of LGBTQ and their...
Gay Polo League to host international tournament on Saturday in Wellington