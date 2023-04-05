FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 5, 2023

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 5, 2023
By WFLX Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - It will be another very warm day. High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will top the upper 80s and near 90-degree weather.

Breezy and lower rain chances starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and warm overnight lows in the low 70s for the rest of the week.

Rain chances will go up again for the weekend with possible stormy weather on Saturday and Sunday due to a slow-moving cold front.

For Easter Sunday, rain is likely.

Slightly cooler temperatures for early next week with windy conditions.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lucie County student accused of false threat against school
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in Belle Glade
West Palm Beach woman sentenced to 18 years in death of Greenacres man
Antisemitic flyers found in Boca Raton neighborhood near downtown

Latest News

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 4, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 4, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 31, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 31, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 30, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 30, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 28, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 28, 2023