Hurricanes, Owls finish in top 5 of final coaches poll

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
South Florida's Final Four participants have finished ranked in the top five of the final coaches poll.

Miami was ranked No. 3, while Florida Atlantic was ranked No. 5 in Tuesday's final poll, released the day after Connecticut defeated San Diego State to win the national championship.

Both finishes are the best in program history.

Miami guard Isaiah Wong drives to the basket against Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. during...
Miami guard Isaiah Wong drives to the basket against Connecticut guard Andre Jackson Jr. during the first half of a Final Four game in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

UConn and San Diego State were ranked first and second.

Four of the top five teams were playing basketball in the final weekend of the season.

Alabama – the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament – finished No. 4 in the final poll, just ahead of FAU. The Crimson Tide lost to San Diego State in the Sweet 16.

FAU and Michigan State made the largest jumps in the final rankings. The Owls and Spartans moved up 20 spots.

Florida Atlantic guards Brandon Weatherspoon and Michael Forrest celebrate after scoring...
Florida Atlantic guards Brandon Weatherspoon and Michael Forrest celebrate after scoring against San Diego State during the first half of a Final Four game in the NCAA tournament Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston.

The Final Four appearances by Miami and FAU were their first in school history.

Miami and FAU finished No. 16 and No. 25, respectively, in the final Associated Press poll, released before the start of the NCAA tournament.

