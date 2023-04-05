Palm Beach County could benefit from FAU's success 'for years to come'

As the Florida Atlantic University Owls settle back into college life after their historic March Madness run, local sports leaders said we don't yet know the full impact of the team's appearance on a national stage.

But they estimate millions of dollars in exposure and unending potential.

FAU's run to the Final Four not only puts more attention on the university, but also could bring more tournaments and events to Palm Beach County.

The Owls have become household names after the FAU basketball team rose to stardom this season.

"This is one of the most meaningful and largest stages that our county has ever been part of when it comes to sports," said George Linley, who leads the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

As the sports tourism arm of the county, Linley said they'll work closely with FAU to continue the Owls' momentum and help bring in top tier athletic events.

"We’ll have a great opportunity to recruit collegiate events to this county that will bring in more visitors and, ultimately, create bed tax revenue and visitor spending for the Palm Beaches," Linley said.

Linley added that through the March Madness tournament, reports show nearly 1,000 national stories connecting FAU to the Palm Beaches and about $8.5 million in earned media.

"You cannot buy this kind of media, this kind of notoriety, positive impressions that have now landed on this county, the city of Boca Raton, and the university," Linley said.

And for those that play and coach the game in our community, the Owls did even more.

"This has rejuvenated the love for the game, which I have and have had for all these years," said Jody Forstot, the founder of Boca Hoops.

"I think we’ll be seeing benefits from this for years to come," Linley said.

Making winning in paradise all the more special.

Linley also said he hopes the team's success can lead to future development of the basketball facilities on campus.

The Palm Beach County Sports Commission also just named FAU men's basketball head coach Dusty May as its Coach of the Year.

