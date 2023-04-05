Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lucie County student accused of false threat against school
Brightline’s testing to affect railroad crossings in Indian River County
2 dead, 2 injured in crash in Belle Glade
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
Antisemitic flyers found in Boca Raton neighborhood near downtown

Latest News

A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous severe storms again hitting Midwest, South
Areas of North Dakota and Minnesota are forecast to get between eight and 20 inches of snow as...
Storms move into Fargo, North Dakota
Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake...
Trump campaign selling T-shirt with fake mug shot
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say