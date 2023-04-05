Trump at his best when 'arrows' pointed at him, supporter says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Now that his arraignment is over, Donald Trump faces carrying out a campaign while also fighting the charges he's facing in New York.

"I think he's at his best when everybody is pointing arrows at him," Peter Feaman of the National Republican Committee, who is an attorney in Palm Beach County, said.

Trump is raising millions in campaign contributions since the indictment was announced. Before he faced a judge Tuesday, his campaign was selling t-shirts with a mocked-up mug shot on it.

Peter Feaman was among those at Mar-a-Lago to witness Donald Trump's speech.
"He puts the best face on it, but he's a frightened man," Laurence Leamer, the author of "Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace," said.

RELATED: Defiant Trump calls indictment 'fake case' during Mar-a-Lago speech

He isn't surprised that Trump is now raising millions for his campaign and has made gains on potential 2024 Republican front-runner Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"He has to be the center of attention," Leamer said. "He can't stand to be alone. That's why he created that paradise of Mar-a-Lago."

Laurence Leamer shares what he thinks Trump is thinking amid the indictment.
The charges in New York are only one issue facing Trump. There are still investigations into the classified documents found at Mar a Lago and the investigation of the 2020 election in Georgia.

All of this seems to present challenges for Trump's campaign.

"He's the luckiest man who ever lived," Leamer said. "Think of all the things he's gone through and he's overcome, but there comes a point when it's overwhelming for anybody."

