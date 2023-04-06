2 men shot to death in Greenacres, sheriff's office says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Palm Beach County detectives are investigating after two men were found shot to death late Wednesday night in Greenacres.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 300 Island Shores Drive just before 11:30 p.m. and found two men in a parking lot dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Information about a suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

