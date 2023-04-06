2 teens shot to death in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex

Two teens were found shot to death Wednesday night in the parking lot of a Greenacres apartment complex, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at the Island Shores Apartment Homes just before 11:30 p.m. and found two male victims in a parking lot, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office said one of the victims was 17 and the other was 18.

A man's truck was hit by gunfire in the Greenacres apartment complex.

The victims' identities were being withheld, citing Marsy's Law.

Detectives were investigating the incident as a homicide.

Information about a suspect and motive were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the double shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

