2 teens shot to death in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex
Two teens were found shot to death Wednesday night in the parking lot of a Greenacres apartment complex, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at the Island Shores Apartment Homes just before 11:30 p.m. and found two male victims in a parking lot, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The sheriff's office said one of the victims was 17 and the other was 18.
The victims' identities were being withheld, citing Marsy's Law.
Detectives were investigating the incident as a homicide.
Information about a suspect and motive were not immediately known.
Anyone with information about the double shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.
