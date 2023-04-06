2 teens shot to death in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two teens were found shot to death Wednesday night in the parking lot of a Greenacres apartment complex, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at the Island Shores Apartment Homes just before 11:30 p.m. and found two male victims in a parking lot, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office said one of the victims was 17 and the other was 18.

A man's truck was hit by gunfire in the Greenacres apartment complex.
A man's truck was hit by gunfire in the Greenacres apartment complex.

The victims' identities were being withheld, citing Marsy's Law.

Detectives were investigating the incident as a homicide.

Information about a suspect and motive were not immediately known.

Anyone with information about the double shooting was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Florida deputy, trapper remove 8-foot alligator from resident’s pool
St. Lucie County student accused of false threat against school
Florida Atlantic University ‘Cowbell King’ hits social stardom
West Palm Beach woman sentenced to 18 years in death of Greenacres man

Latest News

Office Depot sells Boca Raton headquarters for about $104 million
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 6, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 6, 2023
Get Savvy in :60 - How to help a loved one with an addiction, according to Palm Beach Recovery
Get Savvy in :60 - How to help a loved one with an addiction, according to Palm Beach Recovery
Junior Florida Atlantic University band member Noah Goins is hitting the big-time on social...
Florida Atlantic University ‘Cowbell King’ hits social stardom
Alleged social media threat at Osceola Creek Middle School under investigation