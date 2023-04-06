Alleged social media threat at Osceola Creek Middle School under investigation

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Law enforcement is investigating an alleged social media threat against Osceola Creek Middle School in Loxahatchee, the school's principal said Thursday.

In a callout to parents and guardians, Principal Brian McClellan said all students are safe and the school is operating as normal, adding that this is a "routine investigation."

McClellan did not release any additional details about the threat, only saying it was an "alleged threat against our school that is circulating on social media."

The principal said there will be extra law enforcement officers in front of the school, which is located at 6775 180th Aveneu North, and parents don't need to pick up their children.

Here is the entire callout from McClellan:

"Hello Parents, Osceola Creek Middle School Parents and Guardians,

This is Principal Brian McClellan contacting you with an update regarding OCMS.

I am reaching out to inform you that law enforcement is currently investigating an alleged threat against our school that is circulating on social media. I want to reassure you that all students are safe. Our school is operating as normal. It is always my goal to keep you informed.

Our school is operating as normal amid this routine investigation.

Students will notice an increased police presence in front of the school. Parents, there is no need to come to the school. I will continue to update you.

Thank you for your continued support of OCMS and have a great day."

