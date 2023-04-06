Car crashes into Jensen Beach nail salon; 2 taken to hospital

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A driver smashed into a Jensen Beach business while apparently backing out of a parking spot Thursday, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

Officials said crews responded to a nail salon located in the 1800 block of Jensen Beach Blvd. at about 4:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a car had crashed through the front of a nail salon.

The driver and passenger were not injured.

Officials said a nail salon worker and a person who was sitting in a chair inside were taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Two other people were hit with glass and metal pieces inside the store, but rescue crews said they refused to be taken to a hospital.

