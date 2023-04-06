Delray Beach man accused of defrauding credit union customers out of $357,491

A Delray Beach man has been arrested on fraud and theft charges after he defrauded customers of a Pensacola-area credit union out of more than $350,000, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Johnathan Coleman Jr., 28, faces charges of bank fraud, grand theft and organized fraud. He was arrested Tuesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies.

According to an Escambia County warrant, Coleman was an employee at Navy Federal Credit Union in 2021 when he accessed the accounts of 38 members and provided an unknown individual with their account information, allowing for the unauthorized transfer of funds.

A total of $357,491 was stolen between the 38 accounts.

The individual then provided Coleman with his "cut" of the money, totaling nearly $30,000, the warrant alleged.

Coleman would receive CashApp and other app-based payments within three days of the fraudulent transfers taking place, according to the FDLE.

He was released from jail on a $115,000 bond.

