Florida public universities, including FAU, ban TikTok on campus

State public universities, including Florida Atlantic University, have banned TikTok from their campus WiFi networks and university-owned devices after an emergency amendment passed by the Florida Board of Governors last week.

Other schools in the state system putting the ban in place are Florida International University, University of Central Florida, University of Florida, Florida State University, University of South Florida, Florida A&M University, University of West Florida, University of North Florida, New College of Florida.

"In accordance with a memo from the chancellor of the State University System (SUS) of Florida Board of Governors (BOG) regarding Emergency Regulation 3.0075, Florida Atlantic is taking immediate actions to protect the University from potential threats posed by certain applications or websites of concern," email wrote in email students, faculty and staff on Wednesday.

Some schools announced the changes earlier in the week.

Besides TikTok also prohibited are Wechat, Vkontakte (VK), Kaspersky, and QQ (Tencent QQ).

In its email, FAU listed the restrictions:

1. Blocking access to applications from all FAU networks, including wireless and residential halls.

2. Blocking access to the applications from university-owned devices where possible.

3. Preventing installation of the applications on university-owned devices where possible.

4. Removing applications from university-owned devices where possible

FAU said these restrictions apply to employees using university-owned devices including laptops, desktops, cellphones and tablets.

Personally-owned devices are not subject to these restrictions when used off-campus, FAU said. But they will be blocked while devices are in use on FAU campuses or when connected to the university’s VPN.

TikTok, a short-form video sharing app that allows users to record and edit content, is owned and operated by the company ByteDance headquartered in Beijing, China.

The concerns the Chinese government could order ByteDance to hand over the data it collects about its users.

"This goes a little bit beyond TikTok in the way that it identifies any foreign actors who own access to data and who are also identified as a national security risk," Board of Governors member Alan Levine said during a Strategic Planning committee meeting last week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Feb. 15 proposed to ban access to the TikTok platform on any government-issued devices and the networks that serve them across Florida through a "digital bill of rights" for Floridians.

The White House announced on Feb. 27 that federal agencies have 30 days to remove TikTok from all government-issued devices after the "No TikTok on Government Devices Act" was passed by the Senate in December.

Scripps Only Content 2023