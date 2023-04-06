FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 6, 2023

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 6, 2023
By WFLX Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Breezy and lower rain chances continue on Thursday and last through Friday with only a few passing showers, mainly overnight or into the morning hours.

Mostly to partly sunny during Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Thursday afternoon with warm overnight lows in the low 70s for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will remain above average through the start of the weekend, so expect the mid to upper 80s Friday and then again on Saturday.

Rain chances will go up again for the weekend with possible afternoon and evening isolated storms on Saturday. More likely to get the rain on Sunday due to a slow-moving cold front.

Then temperatures drop back to normal for this time of the year early next week with breezy winds and scattered showers or storms.

Drier weather returns by mid-week.

