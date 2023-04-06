Palm Tran plans to launch pilot service from Port St. Lucie to West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Have you ever wanted to travel directly to downtown West Palm Beach from Port St. Lucie via Palm Tran? Well, you may be in luck.

Palm Tran is planning to introduce an express bus service from Port St. Lucie to downtown West Palm Beach. The service would be fully funded by Florida Department of Transportation, Palm Tran said.

The new pilot project would run to and from Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie to the West Palm Beach Intermodal Transit Center at 150 Clearwater Drive, Palm Tran said in an email to WPTV.

The service would offer several 60-minute trips in the mornings and afternoons in coach-style vehicles with WIFI, according to Palm Tran.

The public transportation provider is asking for feedback via a brief survey to help determine the level of interest in riding the Port St. Lucie Express. Palm Tran said the information collected will help finalize the details of the proposed service.

To fill out the survey, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Florida deputy, trapper remove 8-foot alligator from resident’s pool
St. Lucie County student accused of false threat against school
Florida Atlantic University ‘Cowbell King’ hits social stardom
2 teens shot to death in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex
West Palm Beach woman sentenced to 18 years in death of Greenacres man

Latest News

DeSantis visits Michigan, dubbed the 'anti-Florida'
Office Depot sells Boca Raton headquarters for about $104 million
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 6, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 6, 2023
Get Savvy in :60 - How to help a loved one with an addiction, according to Palm Beach Recovery
Get Savvy in :60 - How to help a loved one with an addiction, according to Palm Beach Recovery