Polo Park Middle School Cyber Stallions headed to 3 international championships

Apr. 6, 2023
The robotics team of Polo Park Middle School are known as the Cyber Stallions.

They have three robotics teams headed to international championships this spring. Their three unique projects are focused on renewable energy sources.

33 students are fundraising so they can make it to their championships in Long Beach, California, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Houston, Texas.

Organizers think it will take over $30,000 to get the teams to their locations.

The Royal Reboots, Rockin’ Robots, and Cyber Knights are the three teams competing with the best teams in the world and need help offsetting costs of travel, lodging, food, and registrations. All donations are used as a tax deduction.

