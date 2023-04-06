Polo Park Middle School Cyber Stallions headed to 3 international championships

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The robotics team of Polo Park Middle School are known as the Cyber Stallions.

They have three robotics teams headed to international championships this spring.

33 students are fundraising so they can make it to their championships in Long Beach, California, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Houston, Texas.

The Royal Reboots, Rockin’ Robots, and Cyber Knights are the three teams competing with the best teams in the world and need help offsetting costs of travel, lodging food and registrations. All donations are used as a tax deduction.

To donate, click here.

