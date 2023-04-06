Walt Disney World to begin selling annual passes again

By Peter Burke
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Walt Disney World will resume selling annual passes for the first time in two years.

"New sales of the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass will resume and can be purchased online beginning on April 20," Eric Scott, Disney's senior manager of communications, announced Thursday on the Disney Parks blog.

However, the number of passes and pass types "may become unavailable for purchase at any time."

"We are so grateful for our pass holders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the annual passholder family, just in time to experience the feelings of a Disney thrill this spring and summer," Scott wrote.

New annual pass sales were halted in 2021 as the park sought to manage crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. Only existing pass holders are currently eligible to renew.

Only Florida residents will be able to purchase the Disney Pirate Pass, while the Disney Sorcerer Pass is limited to Florida residents and Disney Vacation Club members.

Here is a breakdown of the different passes and their prices:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass Annual Rate: $399 Restrictions: Florida residents only, allows entry on most weekdays, subject to blackout dates

Disney Pirate Pass Annual Rate: $749 Restrictions: Florida residents only, allows entry on most days, subject to blackout dates

Disney Sorcerer Pass Annual Rate: $969 Restrictions: Disney Vacation Club members and Florida residents only, allows entry on most days, subject to blackout dates

Disney Incredi-Pass Annual Rate: $1,399 Restrictions: none

Passes can be purchased here.

