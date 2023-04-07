Boca Raton to hold celebration for FAU basketball team

Fans of the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team will have the opportunity to celebrate the success of their Final Four season.

The city of Boca Raton will hold a free community event on April 12 at Mizner Park Amphitheater, located at 590 Plaza Real, to recognize the team's historic success.

The team will be awarded the key to the city, a rare honor that is given to "individuals who have had a profound impact on the community," according to a statement from the city,

The party is open to the public and starts at 5 p.m.

RELATED: Hurricanes, Owls finish in top 5 of final coaches poll

Join us NEXT WED to celebrate @faumbb with a Community Celebration and presentation of the 🗝 Key to the City!



Food trucks, games, photo opps, DJs, FAU Pep Band and Spirit Team,🦉Owlsley & Hoot and more!



DETAILS > https://t.co/xgBnkzSHlT pic.twitter.com/2IOci7wAgk — Mizner Amphitheater (@MiznerParkAmphi) April 7, 2023

RELATED: FAU basketball coach Dusty May will return next season

The event will include the following:

Food trucks

Games

Cash bars for those 21 years and older

Photo opportunities

Music by DJs Supreme1 and Ryan Pehr

FAU Pep Band

FAU Spirit Team

Owlsley and Hoot mascots

"We are so proud of what the men's basketball team has accomplished throughout their exceptional season," Mayor Scott Singer said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating them for not only their amazing Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament but for bringing the Boca Raton community together and instilling an overwhelming sense of pride throughout the city."

The presentation of the key to the city and the recognition of the team will occur at 6 p.m.

The event will continue until 7:30 p.m.

The city said fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets. Rental chairs will be available for $5 each. Outside food, beverage and pets will not be permitted.

The team concluded the season with a 35-4 record and a last-second loss to San Diego State in the Final Four.

Scripps Only Content 2023