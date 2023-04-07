Family displaced after fire destroys home in Palm City

A family is safe after escaping a fire that fully engulfed the garage of their Palm City home Friday morning.

Crews responded to the 400 block of Squire John’s Lane at around 8:45 a.m. for a house fire and found the attached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The fire has since been contained.

The house a total loss due to smoke and water damage, but thankfully the family inside made it out safely with no injuries, Martin County Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

