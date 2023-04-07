Fentanyl contributed to rapper Coolio's death

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The late Grammy award-winning rapper, actor, and producer Coolio had traces of multiple drugs in his system — including fentanyl — when he died, according to a Los Angeles County Coroner's report.

The report confirmed Coolio died at 59 years old on Sept. 28. The rapper was found at a friend's home. The report said he went into his friend's restroom for an unknown period of time and did not come out. The friend discovered Coolio unresponsive and called emergency services.

While his cause of death was not publicly known for months, the coroner's report said in addition to multiple drugs, he had a history of asthma, prior drug use, and other issues.

A manager for Coolio, Sheila Finegan, told Scripps News she could confirm the report from the coroner detailing his death is true. Another representative for Coolio, Jarel Posey, confirmed to Scripps News and TMZ that drugs played a part in his death.

Finegan said, "Out of respect for his children I am not releasing any statements at this time."

Cardiomyopathy appears to have also played a role in his death.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Ivey Jr., rocketed to fame after recording the song "Gangsta's Paradise" for the hit film "Dangerous Minds" in 1995.

His family planned to honor him with pendants that hold his ashes, worn on a necklace. Each child would be able to choose from customized inscriptions, Entertainment Tonight reported.

