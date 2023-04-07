Florida Atlantic University helps students soar into careers in sports

While the Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team continues to enjoy the spotlight after its historic Final Four run, other departments on campus are also basking in the glow.

FAU's sport management master's degree program is already ranked 11th in the world, and leaders believe the athletic department's success will only brighten the light on its successful students.

"Anywhere the team is, I am," said Tyler Mumford, who works full-time as a graduate assistant for the men's basketball team.

Mumford was along every step of the way for the Owls' historic Final Four run in the NCAA Tournament.

"I've just been trying to soak it all in. It’s been so surreal," Mumford said.

Mumford is the team's graduate assistant while in school earning his MBA in sport management.

"Working out our guys, ordering food. Basically doing everything for them is what it’s catered toward," Mumford said. "I’m only in my second year in this field, and to be able to experience making the Final Four is what some people aren’t able to do in decades of this profession."

FAU's world-renowned MBA in Sport Management program requires students to work in the sports field while earning their degree. Many of them, like Mumford, work on campus.

"I really like how I’m able to have a full-time job while I’m going to school, because I’m able to get the necessary experience in sports," said Maggie Wyngowski, the assistant director for athletic ticketing operations at FAU.

That job took Wyngowski to the Final Four.

"Sell tickets, seat people, and deal with ticket issues. So it was a really cool experience," Wyngowski said.

Faith Padgett works in recruiting and coaching relations for FAU's football team.

"I get to plan official and unofficial visits for high school recruits, transfer players that want to come play football for us here at FAU," Padgett said.

With sports in the spotlight at FAU right now, program assistant director Dan Cornely said it strengthens opportunities for current MBA students and recruitment efforts for future Owls.

"We intertwine with our athletics department with a lot of our students. So their success is our success, which is really cool," Cornely said. "So to get that notoriety, we are going to get more eyes on our program, our sport management program, and it’s really going to help us elevate to an even higher level."

"If you love the game like I do, it’s easy and it kind of doesn’t feel like you’re working," Mumford said.

For sports lovers like Mumford, the timing couldn't have been any better.

"I think now that our team has gone so far and what we’ve done for the university, more and more people will realize what this job and what this degree can really do for you," Mumford said.

A job and degree that will have Mumford flying high for years to come.

FAU's MBA in Sport Management program has been around since 2000. 80 students are in the 23-month program and start in the fall and spring semesters. The program is offered in-person or online.

"What we want to do is have the best possible value for our students to get what they learn and apply it to their daily work," Cornely said.

For more information about the program, click here.

