How to find discounts during the Spring 'deal drought'

A shopper carries bags past a sale sign in the window of a clothing store on Oxford Street in...
A shopper carries bags past a sale sign in the window of a clothing store on Oxford Street in London, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. In Britain, where the omicron variant has been dominant for days, government requirements have been largely voluntary and milder than those on the continent, but the Conservative government said it could impose new restrictions after Christmas. (AP Photo/David Cliff)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you're hoping to score big discounts while shopping this month, good luck. April brings what experts call a "spring deal drought," with few really big sales.

Between President's Day and Memorial Day are 14 long weeks of waiting for the next big shopping weekend.

Shopper Ann Felty says this month's sales feel like everyday prices to her.

"I think their sales are what they used to have at the normal price, " she said.

Julie Ramhold ofDealNews.com said the savings decrease in early spring each year, but they don't dry up completely.

"I wouldn't call it a deal desert," she said, "but we do see the numbers kind of drop, so you have to look a little bit harder for some of them."

Ramhold says you will see more generalized deals, such as an "end-of-winter clearance sale."

"The stores get shoppers in in the hopes they're going to go to that clearance section," she explained. "Then branch out and buy some full-price items while they're at it."

Where to find deals in April

Even though there are fewer deals in March and April, Ramhold and DealNews say now is an excellent time to shop for travel gear.

"Retailers really try to clear that out because the new stuff is coming," she said.

So she says to look for sales right now on:

  • Luggage and other travel accessories
  • Winter apparel
  • Winter sports gear

With spring cleaning in mind, she says retailers often post deals on:

  • Vacuum cleaners
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Garden tools

Lastly, with Mother's Day around the corner, DealNews says look for early deals on:

  • Jewelry
  • Fragrances
  • Pre-ordered Mother's Day flowers

What to wait for

But DealNews says you may want to hold off on buying:

  • Mattresses
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Summer essentials
  • Electronics
  • BBQ grills

Ramhold says you'll find better deals on those items around Memorial Day in May or Amazon Prime Day later this year. One bright spot: if you shop this month, you shouldn't have to fight the crowds.
"It's not even crowded. I'm in and out," shopper Karen Short said.

And that way you don't waste your money.

____________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John Matarese:

For more consumer news and money-saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Florida deputy, trapper remove 8-foot alligator from resident’s pool
Florida Atlantic University ‘Cowbell King’ hits social stardom
2 teens shot to death in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
Walt Disney World to begin selling annual passes again
Office Depot has sold its global headquarters building in Boca Raton.
Office Depot sells Boca Raton headquarters for about $104 million

Latest News

These are the most common tax filing mistakes to avoid
Fentanyl contributed to rapper Coolio's death
Batter up: Home opener for St. Lucie Mets on Friday night
Palm Beach Lakes HS student caught with loaded gun on campus