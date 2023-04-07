Man arrested in string of liquor bottle thefts from restaurants in Fort Pierce

A 41-year-old man is behind bars after, police said, he broke into three restaurants in Fort Pierce and stole bottles of liquor on more than one occasion.

Fort Pierce police arrested Timothy B. Hasbrouck on Thursday after responding to a burglary at Cobb's Landing at 200 North Indian River Dr. Police were informed that two bottles of liquor were taken from the restaurant earlier that morning.

Police said the burglary was similar to others that had taken place the previous week at Cobb's Landing, On The Edge Bar & Grill and 2nd Street Bistro. All of those burglaries involved bottles of liquor being removed from the restaurants while they were closed, according to authorities.

Following an investigation, officers received information that led them to believe that Hasbrouck was responsible for the string of burglaries.

Officers located Hasbrouck later that day, attempting to hide in a bedroom closet at a home in the 100 block of North 18th Street. Police said he told officers he had been unemployed for about two months as a restaurant cook and had been breaking into several restaurants and vehicles due to his financial needs.

Hasbrouck was arrested and is being held on $70,000 bond in St. Lucie County Jail.

Scripps Only Content 2023